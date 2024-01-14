After 12th Fail, Top 10 Biopics releasing in 2024 to watch out for
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2024
The trend of biopics has been going on in Bollywood for a long time now and we see one every now and then.
After the success of 12th Fail, here are the upcoming biopics that could be released in 2024.
Main Atal Hoon is based on the life of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee whose role with be played by Pankaj Tripathi.
Agastya Nanda will next be seen in the movie Ekkis which will be the biopic of the life of Arun Khetarpal.
Maidaan will star Ajay Devgn playing the role of Syed Abdul Rahim who revolutionised football in India.
Chandu Champion will be the story of war hero Murlikant Petkar who also won a paralympic gold medal after surviving 9 bullet injuries, played by Kartik Aaryan.
Jhulan Goswami's inspiring journey will be covered in the movie Chakda ‘Xpress played by Anushka Sharma.
Emergency will be based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi played by Kangana Ranaut.
Chhaava will be about the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj who was the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika will star in it.
Sri starring Rajkummar Rao portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla who pursued his dreams despite setbacks and visual impairment.
Randeep Hooda will play the lead role in the biopic of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar who has already lost a lot of weight to prepare to play the role.
Dr. Ramgopal Naik, an officer who is hailed for his legendary career in the Delhi Crime Branch, Imran Zahid will reportedly play the lead role in the movie.
