After Anweshippin Kandethum, Top 10 best Malayalam murder mystery films to watch
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024
Anweshippin Kandethum joins Malayalam cinema's array of mystery films, set in the 1990s.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by KG George, Yavanika remains a benchmark for its brilliant screenplay and performances.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
CBI Franchise starring Mammootty as Sethurama Iyer spans five films, with the first three being outstanding.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by VK Pavithran, Utharam explores human nature and guilt in a unique narrative.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kariyilakkattu Pole, directed by Padmarajan, follows DSP Achuthankutty's investigation into a filmmaker's mysterious death.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam franchise led by Mohanlal, focuses on a family's efforts to cover up a murder and the subsequent investigations.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mukham unveils the criminal early on, with a focus on intricate world-building and misogyny.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ee Thanutha Veluppankalathu follows SP Haridas Damodaran's investigation into an affluent person' murders.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mumbai Police directed by Rosshan Andrrews, focuses on the murder of a senior police officer with a nonlinear narrative.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anjaam Pathiraa explores a serial killer's ruthless targeting of rivals.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 movies and web series based on Indian mythology and folklore
Find Out More