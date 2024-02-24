After Anweshippin Kandethum, Top 10 best Malayalam murder mystery films to watch

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024

Anweshippin Kandethum joins Malayalam cinema's array of mystery films, set in the 1990s.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Directed by KG George, Yavanika remains a benchmark for its brilliant screenplay and performances.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

CBI Franchise starring Mammootty as Sethurama Iyer spans five films, with the first three being outstanding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Directed by VK Pavithran, Utharam explores human nature and guilt in a unique narrative.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kariyilakkattu Pole, directed by Padmarajan, follows DSP Achuthankutty's investigation into a filmmaker's mysterious death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam franchise led by Mohanlal, focuses on a family's efforts to cover up a murder and the subsequent investigations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mukham unveils the criminal early on, with a focus on intricate world-building and misogyny.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ee Thanutha Veluppankalathu follows SP Haridas Damodaran's investigation into an affluent person' murders.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mumbai Police directed by Rosshan Andrrews, focuses on the murder of a senior police officer with a nonlinear narrative.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anjaam Pathiraa explores a serial killer's ruthless targeting of rivals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 movies and web series based on Indian mythology and folklore

 

 Find Out More