After Dune 2, 10 most-awaited Hollywood big screen bonanzas
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024
Road House is going to be a remake of the 1989 cult classic that follows a former UFC fighter working as a bouncer in the Florida Keys.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Civil War is set in a dystopian America divided by war, a young woman must face difficult choices.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will see Godzilla and King Kong team up to face a new threat.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An animated Garfield movie is also said to be releasing this year featuring Chris Pratt as the voice of the iconic orange cat.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the next sequel in the series where apes are now the dominant species, but a new tyrannical ape emerges.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bad Boys 4 will see Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunite for another action-packed adventure.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The animated movie, Inside Out 2 will revolve around Riley and his gang grappling with teenage challenges.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deadpool 3 will see Deadpool reunite with Wolverine in this highly anticipated film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Joker: Folie a Deux will be the musical sequel featuring Joker and Harley Quinn whose role will be played by Lady Gaga this time around.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be the final film in the animated Spider-Verse trilogy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Beyond the gym, check out the unexpected fitness hacks of Bollywood celebrities
Find Out More