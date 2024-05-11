After Star, top-rated Tamil drama movies that are a must watch
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 11, 2024
Star is the story of a youngster from a middle-class family trying to make it big in Tamil film industry.
Sagara Sangamam is a 1983 classic movie about a classical dancer facing struggles but finds redemption.
Kadaisi Vivasayi, the last active farmer in a village battles against a property developer.
Jai Bhim follows a tribal man seeking justice with the help of a human-rights lawyer.
Soorarai Pottru, Nedumaaran Rajangam Maara" challenges the aviation industry to make flying accessible to the common people.
Nayakan is a common man's fight against corruption leading him to become a respected don.
Pariyerum Perumal, a law student's friendship with a higher-caste girl leads to trouble for him.
Peranbu, a single father navigates life, raising his daughter with cerebral palsy.
Anbe Sivam follows two men from different backgrounds find a connection through shared circumstances.
Ganesh's obsession with Sandhya leads to complications until a tragedy changes everything in Love Today.
