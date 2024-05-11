After Star, top-rated Tamil drama movies that are a must watch

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 11, 2024

Star is the story of a youngster from a middle-class family trying to make it big in Tamil film industry.

Sagara Sangamam is a 1983 classic movie about a classical dancer facing struggles but finds redemption.

Kadaisi Vivasayi, the last active farmer in a village battles against a property developer.

Jai Bhim follows a tribal man seeking justice with the help of a human-rights lawyer.

Soorarai Pottru, Nedumaaran Rajangam Maara" challenges the aviation industry to make flying accessible to the common people.

Nayakan is a common man's fight against corruption leading him to become a respected don.

Pariyerum Perumal, a law student's friendship with a higher-caste girl leads to trouble for him.

Peranbu, a single father navigates life, raising his daughter with cerebral palsy.

Anbe Sivam follows two men from different backgrounds find a connection through shared circumstances.

Ganesh's obsession with Sandhya leads to complications until a tragedy changes everything in Love Today.

