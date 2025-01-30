Ahead of Deva, watch these top 10 Shahid Kapoor movies that'll make you fall for him, again

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2025

Shahid Kapoor is one of the finest actors of Bollywood. From Vivah to Kabir Singh, he has had several hits to his credit.

Vivah centers on two individuals who are going to be tied in a beautiful bond of marriage.

Chup Chup ke focuses on Jeetu who is saved by a man only to sell him to a moneylender.

Kabir Singh revolves around an aggressive young man named Kabir who madly loves a girl.

Bloody Daddy revolves around Sumair, an undercover detective who breaks a drug delivery racket.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu revolves around three friends whose life takes a tragic turn.

Padmaavat revolves around the Queen Padmavati who is married to a Rajpur ruler.

Jab We Met centers on a depressed man whose life changes after meeting Geet.

Udta Punjab centers on Tommy Singh, a popular rockstar.

Haider revolves around a man of the same name who wants to know what happened to his father.

Ishq Vishk follows a woman who pretends to be a millionaire to find a perfect husband.

