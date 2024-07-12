Ahead of Sarfira, watch Bollywood remakes of Tamil star Suriya
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 12, 2024
Suriya's outstanding reputation speaks for itself. His movies have been remade numerous times in the Indian cinema business, primarily in Bollywood.
Sarfira, which features Akshay in the lead character, is the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film of Suriya, Soorarai Pottru, which won the National Award in 2021.
Directed by Hari, Suriya's 2010 mega hit Singam was launched. Prakash Raj, Vivek, and Anushka Shetty also starred in the movie.
Later, Ajay Devgn played the lead in Rohit Shetty's Hindi remake of the movie named as Singham.
Suriya performed the main role in the Tamil version of the popular film Ghajini (as in the original version) before Aamir Khan starred in the Hindi version of the film.
In the film, Aamir played businessman Sanjay Singhania and his fiancé's role was played by Asin.
Real-life couple Suriya and Jyothika were in the lead characters of Gautham Vasudev Menon's 2003 film Kaakha Kaakha.
2011 saw a Bollywood remake of the action thriller named Force, which starred John Abraham, Vidyut Jammwal and Genelia D'Souza.
