Ahead of Sikandar, a look at Bollywood blockbusters rejected by Salman Khan
Feb 27, 2025
Nicknamed ‘Bhai’, Salman Khan is one of the most iconic movie stars in India and is one of the most commercially successful actors of Indian cinema.
Baazigar (Prime Video) is about a cold-blooded killer with a vendetta who charms a businessman’s daughter and then kills her in a way that it seems like a case of suicide.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (Prime Video) follows Raj and Simran, who meet during a trip across Europe and fall in love. When Raj learns that Simran is ready for arranged marriage, he travels to India.
Ghajini (ZEE5) centers around Sanjay who suffers from a condition that prevents him from remembering anything beyond fifteen minutes. With notes tattooed on his body, he sets out to find his fiancee's killer.
Chak De! India (Prime Video) revolves around an ex-Indian hockey player who is accused of dishonoring his country in a global tournament. He started coaching the Indian women’s national hockey team.
Kal Ho Naa Ho (Netflix) focuses on Naina, who lives a simple life and finds herself a new person Aman. However, Aman claims to be a married man and convinces Rohit to woo her.
Josh (SonyLiv) projects on Max, who lives with his twin sister in Goa. However, when Max hears that she is in love with a rival’s younger brother, he goes on a rampage.
Talaash (Netflix) follows Inspector Shekhawat and his wife who are shocked when their son dies. However, Shekhawat distracts himself by solving the mysterious death of an actor.
Salman Khan is busy with the upcoming action film Sikandar, written and directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
