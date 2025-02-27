Ahead of Sikandar watch THESE TOP 10 powerful action-packed films of Salman Khan
Yashshvi SrivastavaSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2025
Salman khan is set to return to big screens with his upcoming film Sikandar. The teaser of the film will be launched today i.e. Thursday, February 27. Ahead of Sikandar, we give you a lowdown on his action packed films.
However, before the release of Bhaijaan’s upcoming film, here’s a list of top action thrillers of Salman Khan you must-watch.
Dabangg revolves around the story of Chulbul Pandey, a cop who is popular for his style.
Kick revolves around a skillful thief who is set on a mission.
Sultan is another popular hit of Salman Khan that revolves around a wrestler who attempts to revive his career.
Ek Tha Tiger focuses on an RAW agent who falls in love with an ISI agent.
Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel of a popular hit focusing around agent Tiger.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan revolves around an Indian man who sets out on a journey to reunite a lost Pakistani girl.
Wanted follows a fearless undercover cop who is on a mission to uncover a secret gang.
Race 3 follows a criminal family whose relationship and loyalties are tested.
Jai Ho follows a man who has dedicated his life to fight against corruption.
