Ajay Devgn Birthday: Top 9 upcoming movies of Bollywood's Singham

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2024

As Ajay Devgn celebrates his 55th birthday today, 2nd April, we take a look at some of his upcoming movies.

With his recent movie Shaitaan still in theatres, he has many more projects planned for this and the upcoming year.

Maidaan, a biopic of Syed Abdul Rahim will be his next movie which is scheduled for an April release.

De De Pyaar De 2 will be an unconventional age-gap love story featuring Ajay alongside Rakul Preet Singh.

He will reprise his signature role of Bajirao Singham in Singham Again alongside a star-studded cast.

Raid 2 was also announced and is scheduled for a late 2024 release, he’ll be seen alongside Yami Gautam and Ravi Teja in the movie.

A romantic drama movie alongside Tabu with the title, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is also scheduled for an April 2024 release.

Golmaal 5 is another one of his upcoming movies but with no set release date as of yet.

Son of Sardaar 2 is also said to be in the works and Ajay will reportedly reprise his role in the second part of the movie.

Salgaonkar family’s thrilling adventures are set to continue in Drishyam 3 with Ajay Devgn once again playing the pivotal role.

Anees Bazmee’s Naam will reportedly feature Ajay Devgn but not much about the movie is known as of now.

