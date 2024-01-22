Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan and more Indian and International horror movies to look forward to

Nishant

Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan will release on March 8 in theatres. Directed by Vikas Bahl the movie will have a mix of supernatural and horror elements.

Comedy horror series, Stree 2 featuring Rajkumaar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor is all set for an August release this year.

Bhediya 2 featuring Varun Dhawan is yet another horror comedy fans can expect to see.

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which has comedy elements to it alongside the horror.

Malayalam movie Bramayugam is also scheduled for a 2024 release, the movie features star Mammootty.

The Raja Saab featuring superstar Prabhas in the lead role will take the Box Office by storm on its release.

While not much is known about Chhorii 2, the movie could also see a 2024 release.

The First Omen follows a conspiracy theory set in Rome and the people who fall victim to it.

The Saw film series is also scheduled for its 11th movie release in the series.

Abigail follows a ballerina getting kidnapped, but it is no normal ballerina that they kidnapped.

The Watchers follows a stranded girl living with 3 strangers while also getting stalked by mysterious creatures every night.

