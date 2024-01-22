Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan and more Indian and International horror movies to look forward to
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024
Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan will release on March 8 in theatres. Directed by Vikas Bahl the movie will have a mix of supernatural and horror elements.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Comedy horror series, Stree 2 featuring Rajkumaar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor is all set for an August release this year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhediya 2 featuring Varun Dhawan is yet another horror comedy fans can expect to see.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which has comedy elements to it alongside the horror.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malayalam movie Bramayugam is also scheduled for a 2024 release, the movie features star Mammootty.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Raja Saab featuring superstar Prabhas in the lead role will take the Box Office by storm on its release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While not much is known about Chhorii 2, the movie could also see a 2024 release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The First Omen follows a conspiracy theory set in Rome and the people who fall victim to it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Saw film series is also scheduled for its 11th movie release in the series.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abigail follows a ballerina getting kidnapped, but it is no normal ballerina that they kidnapped.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Watchers follows a stranded girl living with 3 strangers while also getting stalked by mysterious creatures every night.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Fighter fame Anil Kapoor's net worth and income will leave you stunned
Find Out More