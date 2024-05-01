Ajith Kumar Birthday: Highest-rated movies of Southern superstar
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 01, 2024
Ajith Kumar is one of the veteran actors of the Southern industry with several hits to his name, some of his best movies include.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vaalee, a romantic thriller where a young bride faces challenges from her husband's twin brother. Starred Ajith Kumar and received critical acclaim.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mankatha is an action-packed crime thriller involving a suspended cop aiding a robbery. Featured Ajith Kumar and garnered positive reviews.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kandukondain Kandukondain is a Tamil adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility, starring Ajith Kumar, Tabu, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aasai is a drama thriller where a woman's brother-in-law disrupts her romance with another notable performance by Ajith Kumar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kadhal Kottai follows a romance story about love blossoming through letters after a bag gets lost in railway station.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Varalaaru is an action drama revolving around a father's efforts to guide his wayward son. Starred Ajith Kumar alongside Asin Thottumkal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amarkalam is a drama where a crook is asked to hold a commissioner's daughter captive, leading to unexpected love. Featured Ajith Kumar and Shalini.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yennai Arindhaal is an action crime drama where a police officer confronts an organ trafficking racket. Starred Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Billa was a remake of a Tamil movie about a cop infiltrating a gang. Featuring Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara in star roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 South Indian survival films on OTT
Find Out More