Alia Bhatt to Shahid Kapoor: Top 9 child actors who are popular stars now
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024
At the incredibly young age of six, Alia Bhatt, a Bollywood child artist, made her feature debut in the film Sangharsh.
Is "I am a Complan boy" a familiar phrase? It was none other than Bollywood's young actors Shahid Kapoor and Ayesha Takia’s add.
Bollywood's Sanju Baba, the son of well-known actor and director Suni Dutt, debuted in the 1971 film Reshma Aur Shera, starring his father opposite Waheeda Rehman, rather than the 1981 blockbuster Rocky.
Thanks to the encouragement his grandfather gave him when he was still a young six years old, many people are unaware that Hrithik Roshan starred in the 1980 movie Aasha.
In the 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baarat, Aamir made his screen debut. His breakthrough role came later in 1988, when he was placed opposite Juhi Chawla in the film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.
Siddharth Nigam, who is only 20 years old, has already made a lasting reputation for himself in the business. You have undoubtedly not forgotten the young child Sahir/Samar if you have watched Dhoom 3.
Following the completion of his studies in commerce, Neil Nitin Mukesh starred in the film Johnny Gaddar in 2007.
Ahsaas Channa had important roles in well-known TV shows as a teenager, including Fanah, Oye Jassi, and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev.
Even after the film Taare Zameen Par has been out for years, we still remember Darsheel Safary's character Ishaan Awasthi, who was introduced by none other than the legendary Aamir Khan.
