Alpha, Azaad and more: List of six most anticipated films of 2025
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 26, 2024
Abhishek Kapoor's film Azaad is going to be the first one to entertain the audience in 2025. It is expected to release in 2025.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The film marks the debut of Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan. Ajay Degn also has a pivotal role to play in this film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The next on the list is Raid 2. Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor's movie is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn will be back as a tough income tax officer Amay Patnaik. It is slated to release on February 21, 2025.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The anticipated release date of Housefull 5 is June 6, 2025. The buzz around the film is immense.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It has an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade and many more.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 will release in theatres on August 14, 2025.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are all the more excited as War 2 also stars South's superstar Jr NTR in a pivotal role.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan's high-octane action thriller Sikandar is going to be a treat to fans from Bhaijaan on Eid 2025.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's spy drama Alpha is going to release in December 2025. It is for the first time that female stars will be leading YRF's spy-universe movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Men’s Grooming Made Affordable: Shop Beauty Product Sale at Myntra!
Find Out More