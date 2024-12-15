Amar Singh Chamkila to Berlin, Best Hindi movies of 2024 on OTT

The year 2024 witnessed some interesting movies releasing on OTT platforms. We have mentioned the ones that received immense love.

Amar Singh Chamkila

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the musical biographical drama starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra was loved for its story, music and performances.

Bhakshak

Directed by Pulkit, the journalism drama is quite hard-hitting and stars Bhumi Pednekar and Aditya Srivastav.

Sector 36

Based on real incidents, Sector 36 is a chilling and distressing crime thriller on Netflix. Watch out for Vikrant Massey's stellar act.

Berlin

It's an espionage thriller that leaves you guessing for more. The movie stars Aparshakti Khurana and Ishwak Singh and is available on Zee5.

CTRL

Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL deals with the horrors of internet and stars Ananya Panday in the lead role.

Do Patti

Kajol, Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh's Do Patti on Netflix is a psychological thriller that keeps you hooked with its twisted story.

Kakuda

It's a horror-comedy with Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles. Stream it on Zee5.

