Animal and more Top 10 most loved Bobby Deol films ever
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2024
As Bobby Deol turns 55 today, 27th January 2024, we look at some of his best and most famous movies.
Animal saw Bobby take up the role of villain, even though his role was short but the movie opened the gates for his comeback in the industry.
Gupt was a murder mystery as a wrongly accused murder suspect unravels a web of deceit in this suspenseful thriller.
Soldier was an action-packed drama with Deol playing a mysterious soldier with a hidden past.
Humraaz was a romantic thriller with a complex love triangle and suspenseful twists as Bobby took up the role of Raj Singhania.
Race 3, Bobby plays a stylish villain in this high-octane action thriller.
Ajnabee saw Deol play the famous role of Raj Malhotra in this drama movie,
Yamla Pagla Deewana, a hilarious action-comedy reunites Deol with his father and brother.
Class of '83 was the comeback movie for Deol playing a cop combating police corruption.
Apne was an emotional sports drama following three generations of a boxing family facing challenges.
Barsaat was Deol's charming debut as a fresh-faced newcomer in a romantic musical.
