Animal, Heeramandi, Dunki: Most-searched Indian movies and shows in Pakistan
Pooja Darade
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 12, 2024
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi is at the top. The Netflix show stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fardeen Khan, and others.
The second spot is taken by Vikrant Massey's most-appreciated movie, 12th Fail.
Ranbir Kapoor's controversial movie Animal takes the third place. It was released in December 2023.
Mirzapur Season 3, which was one of the biggest OTT releases of 2024, takes the fourth spot. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, and others.
The next spot is taken by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's blockbuster of 2024, Stree 2.
The sixth place is taken by Pakistani drama titled Ishq Murshid, which stars Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem.
On 7th, it's Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
Pakistani drama titled Kabhi Hum Kabhi Tum, starring Fahadh Mustafa and Hania Aamir, ranks next on most-searched shows on Google in Pakistan.
Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 film Dunki, which was released in December, took the 9th spot.
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 is the 10th most searched Indian show in Pakistan.
