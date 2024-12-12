Animal, Heeramandi, Dunki: Most-searched Indian movies and shows in Pakistan

Pooja Darade Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2024

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi is at the top. The Netflix show stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fardeen Khan, and others.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The second spot is taken by Vikrant Massey's most-appreciated movie, 12th Fail.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor's controversial movie Animal takes the third place. It was released in December 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mirzapur Season 3, which was one of the biggest OTT releases of 2024, takes the fourth spot. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, and others.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The next spot is taken by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's blockbuster of 2024, Stree 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The sixth place is taken by Pakistani drama titled Ishq Murshid, which stars Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On 7th, it's Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pakistani drama titled Kabhi Hum Kabhi Tum, starring Fahadh Mustafa and Hania Aamir, ranks next on most-searched shows on Google in Pakistan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 film Dunki, which was released in December, took the 9th spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 is the 10th most searched Indian show in Pakistan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Who is Harnaaz Sandhu, former Miss Universe and actress of Baaghi 4?

 

 Find Out More