Animal, Kabir Singh and other Top 8 most violent films of Bollywood till now
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 16, 2024
Animal: Highlights extreme violence as a major theme, illuminating the untainted and savage aspect of human nature.
Kabir Singh: Has violent and destructive sequences of behavior motivated by love and obsession.
The violent and unrelenting gang warfare shown in Gangs of Wasseypur is a reflection of the vicious rivalries among coal mafia families.
Raman Raghav 2.0: Highlighting graphic killings and mental suffering, it delves inside the savage and dark mind of a serial killer.
NH10: Chronicles the terrifying flight of a couple from violent abuse and social injustice in rural India.
Gadar 2: Set against the backdrop of past conflicts, it carries on the tradition of fierce, patriotic bloodshed.
Dramatizes military brutality during a counterattack, emphasizing tactical and exciting warfare in Uri: The Surgical Strike.
KGF: Follows a vicious gangster's ascent to power.
