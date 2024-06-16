Animal, Kabir Singh and other Top 8 most violent films of Bollywood till now

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 16, 2024

Animal: Highlights extreme violence as a major theme, illuminating the untainted and savage aspect of human nature.

Kabir Singh: Has violent and destructive sequences of behavior motivated by love and obsession.

The violent and unrelenting gang warfare shown in Gangs of Wasseypur is a reflection of the vicious rivalries among coal mafia families.

Raman Raghav 2.0: Highlighting graphic killings and mental suffering, it delves inside the savage and dark mind of a serial killer.

NH10: Chronicles the terrifying flight of a couple from violent abuse and social injustice in rural India.

Gadar 2: Set against the backdrop of past conflicts, it carries on the tradition of fierce, patriotic bloodshed.

Dramatizes military brutality during a counterattack, emphasizing tactical and exciting warfare in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

KGF: Follows a vicious gangster's ascent to power.

