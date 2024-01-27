Animal star Bobby Deol films that started but never got completed

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2024

As we celebrate yet another successful year of Lord Bobby in the industry here’s a look at what could’ve been if these movies went through.

Formula 44 was supposed to be a sci-fi thriller with Sohail Khan and Vatsal Seth, shelved after filming began.

The movie was produced by Vikas Kapoor and written and Directed by Samir Karnik in 2010.

Sunny Deol and Karishma Kapoor project, London directed by Gurinder Chadha, shelved due to scheduling conflicts in 1997.

The movie was presented by none other than his father Dharmendra but it unfortunately didn't work out.

Agar was a star-studded drama featuring Bobby Deol, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon, Twinkle Khanna, and Shilpa Shetty, shelved due to date issues in 1996.

The big star ensemble had to get shelved by Rakesh Roshan due to scheduling conflicts with all the celebs.

London Film's Production No.2 got shelved, the movie would’ve starred Bobby Deol and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles.

This Sangeet Sivan movie of 2010 also couldn’t be completed due to various reasons.

