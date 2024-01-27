Animal star Bobby Deol films that started but never got completed
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2024
As we celebrate yet another successful year of Lord Bobby in the industry here’s a look at what could’ve been if these movies went through.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Formula 44 was supposed to be a sci-fi thriller with Sohail Khan and Vatsal Seth, shelved after filming began.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie was produced by Vikas Kapoor and written and Directed by Samir Karnik in 2010.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol and Karishma Kapoor project, London directed by Gurinder Chadha, shelved due to scheduling conflicts in 1997.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie was presented by none other than his father Dharmendra but it unfortunately didn't work out.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Agar was a star-studded drama featuring Bobby Deol, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon, Twinkle Khanna, and Shilpa Shetty, shelved due to date issues in 1996.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The big star ensemble had to get shelved by Rakesh Roshan due to scheduling conflicts with all the celebs.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
London Film's Production No.2 got shelved, the movie would’ve starred Bobby Deol and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Sangeet Sivan movie of 2010 also couldn’t be completed due to various reasons.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Animal and more Top 10 most loved Bobby Deol films ever
Find Out More