Anohana-The Flower We Saw That Day, Barakamon and more; top 10 heartwarming anime films of all time
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2025
A few anime masterpieces, which range from heartbreaking love stories to moving and coming-of-age tales, will speak to your soul on a deep level, leaving you tearful, yet somehow, utterly fulfilled. Here's a list.
Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day- Set in Chichibu, Saitama, this story follows five childhood friends who reunite when the ghost of their dead friends appears and demands to grant her final wish.
I Want to Eat Your Pancreas- Based on the light novel of the same name, the story centres on a high school student who befriends his classmate Sakura Yamauchi. The latter has a terminal illness in her pancreas.
Your Name- When two teenagers learn they are body switching, they form a deep and enchanted bond. When the boy and girl decide to meet in person, things get even more difficult.
A Silent Voice- The Movie- The plot revolves around a deaf girl, Shoko who is bullied and transfers to another school. Years later, the former bully tormented by his behaviour seeks out to find her.
The Wind Rises- Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, the story is about Jiro who aims to become an aeronautical engineer. As WWII begins, the Japanese Empire uses its aircraft design against its enemy.
5 Centimeters per Second- A romantic drama animated film, the story is told in three segments -- from elementary school, and Takaki and Akari growing to be best friends. And when Akari has to relocate, their bond is tested.
Josee, the Tiger and the Fish- This Kotaro Tamura film follows Tsuneo Suzukawa, a university student accompanying Josee, a paraplegic wheelchair driver. After meeting him, her life changes.
Howl's Moving Castle- The story follows Sophie who is turned into an elderly woman by a witch out of jealousy. She seeks help from a wizard named Howl to break the curse.
Weathering With You- This romantic fantasy film focuses on a high school boy who runs away from his troubled rural home to Tokyo, and later befriends an orphaned girl who has the ability to control the weather.
Barakamon- After hitting a critic, a proud young calligrapher is banished to a remote island off the east coast of Japan. However, his attitude starts to change as he gets to know and lives with the people of the island.
