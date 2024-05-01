Anushka Sharma Birthday: Top 8 best roles played by the Bollywood diva
Nishant
| May 01, 2024
As Anushka Sharma celebrates her 35th birthday, we take a look at some of her best performances.
NH10 is a terrifying thriller where Anushka portrays Meera, a woman on a road trip whose life takes a brutal turn.
Band Baaja Baarat launched Sharma to stardom. She plays Shruti Kakkar, an ambitious and feisty wedding planner who runs her own business.
Sultan saw Anushka transform into Aarfa, a strong-willed wrestler who defied societal expectations.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil follows a complex love story where Anushka portrays Alizeh, a woman caught in a love triangle.
Pari, a psychological horror film sees Sharma take on the role of Pari, a mysterious woman with a dark secret.
In PK Anushka played the role of Jagat Janani who gets tangled up with an alien visitor.
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, a romantic comedy-drama stars Anushka alongside SRK where she plays a bubbly young woman, Taani, who marries a man much older than her.
Jab Harry Met Sejal is a travelogue-style romance where Anushka portrays Sejal, a free-spirited tourist who clashes with a cynical tour guide.
