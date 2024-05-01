Anushka Sharma Birthday: Top 8 best roles played by the Bollywood diva

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2024

As Anushka Sharma celebrates her 35th birthday, we take a look at some of her best performances.

NH10 is a terrifying thriller where Anushka portrays Meera, a woman on a road trip whose life takes a brutal turn.

Band Baaja Baarat launched Sharma to stardom. She plays Shruti Kakkar, an ambitious and feisty wedding planner who runs her own business.

Sultan saw Anushka transform into Aarfa, a strong-willed wrestler who defied societal expectations.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil follows a complex love story where Anushka portrays Alizeh, a woman caught in a love triangle.

Pari, a psychological horror film sees Sharma take on the role of Pari, a mysterious woman with a dark secret.

In PK Anushka played the role of Jagat Janani who gets tangled up with an alien visitor.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, a romantic comedy-drama stars Anushka alongside SRK where she plays a bubbly young woman, Taani, who marries a man much older than her.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is a travelogue-style romance where Anushka portrays Sejal, a free-spirited tourist who clashes with a cynical tour guide.

