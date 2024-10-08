Arjun Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan, actors who played Raavan on screen
Nikita Thakkar
| Oct 08, 2024
The trailer of Singham Again was recently launched. Arjun Kapoor plays a villain in this film.
The trailer had references to Ramayana with Arjun's character being compared to that of Raavan, an evil force.
Recently, Saif Ali Khan played Raavan in Adipurush. The movie was a major flop and his look received a lot of backlash.
In the movie Raavan, Abhishek Bachchan's character of a bandit was in-sync with the Raavan from Indian mythology. He kidnaps a woman and falls in love with her.
Actor Arya Babbar essays the role of Raavan in TV serial called Mahabali Hanuman.
In a recent TV serial titled Shrimad Ramayan, Chennai Express star Nikitin Dheer slipped into the character of Raavan.
Paras Chhabra who was a part of Bigg Boss 13, became famous for playing Raavan in Vignaharta Ganesha.
Puneet Issar was the Raavan in TV serial Raavan Ki Ramayan. Even though a negative character, he managed to impress all with his acting.
Akhilendra Mishra played the mighty Raavan in 2008's show Ramayan. He is still remembered for his iconic portrayal of Raavan.
NT Rama Rao played the role of Raavan in Bhookailas and Seeta Rama Kalyanam. His on screen presence as Raavan is still remembered.
