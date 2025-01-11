Rasha Thadani to Aryan Khan; star kids who'll make their Bollywood debut in 2025
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jan 11, 2025
The next generation of Bollywood is ready to shine. Star kids are all grown up and ready to rock the screen with their debut film, set to release in 2025.
Celebs kids are ready to step in the spotlight and steal the show with their upcoming films.
Here is the list of star kids who will be making a splash in 2025.
Shanaya Kapoor is ready to make her grand Bollywood entry with her ‘Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan’ opposite Vikrant Massey.
Ibrahim’s debut movie with Karan Johar named ‘Sarzameen’ is set to hit theaters.
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is set to make his debut with a Netflix series ‘Stardom’
Rasha Thadani is ready to shine in theatres with her debut film Azaad, which is set to hit theatres on January 17.
Aaman Devgan will also be seen in ‘Azaad.’ The film is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor.
Akshay’s niece Simar Bhatia will star in Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Ikkis’ opposite Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.
Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Pandey stars in Mohit Suri film ‘young love story.’
