As Ishaqzaade completes 12 years, a look at Arjun Kapoor's most underrated performances
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 11, 2024
Arjun Kapoor made a striking debut as Parma Chauhan in Ishaqzaade showcasing his rebellious and passionate persona.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
His chemistry with co-star Parineeti Chopra and portrayal of Parma's journey garnered critical acclaim, marking him as a talent to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Gunday, Arjun Kapoor portrayed the street-smart and loyal character Bala with conviction.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
His dynamic performance alongside Ranveer Singh earned praise for its authenticity and depth, contributing to the film's success.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor charmed audiences with his portrayal of Krish Malhotra in 2 States, navigating cultural differences in a love story.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
His performance resonated with viewers, showcasing his versatility as an actor and his ability to depict a journey of love and acceptance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor's portrayal of Savio Da Gama in Finding Fanny, a simple and sincere Goan man, added depth to the ensemble cast.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
His earnest performance complemented the film's quirky narrative, earning praise for his portrayal of a character caught in chaos of love and longing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Arjun Kapoor delivered a nuanced performance as Sandy Patel, showcasing his growth as an actor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
His portrayal of Sandy's moral dilemma added depth to the character, highlighting his ability to delve into complex roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Romeo and other romantic movies that every newly married couple should watch on OTT
Find Out More