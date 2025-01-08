Audition, Shoplifters, and more; top 10 greatest Japanese thriller films of all time

Japanese cinema is known for some of the mind-boggling thriller movies humanity has ever watched. Have you watched all of them? Here are some of the most terrifying thrillers of all times that you cannot afford to miss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2025
The story centres on the life of a bored suburban couple whose lives change when an old man gives their daughter a job at his fish store, only to find his gruesome hobbies and his dark secret.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The neo-noir psychological horror film focuses on a detective who is on an investigation of a sting of gruesome murders where an X is carved into the neck of the victim and searches for why he marked it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Akira Kurosawa film is about the rape of a bride and the murder of her samurai husband that are recalled from different perspective of a bandit, the bride, the samurai's ghost and a woodcutter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An independent horror film directed by Sion Sono, the film centres on a wave of seemingly unconnected suicides that strikes Japan and the efforts of the police to determine the reasons behind the strange behaviour.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Masaki Kobayashi's film follows a ronin who is requested to commit suicide within the manor of a local feudal lord. He later reveals how their pasts are intertwined with the death of the former samurai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about Yuko, a junior highschool teacher who's trying to solve the death of her daughter under mysterious circumstances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on the manga series of the same name by Minoru Furuya, Himizu follows two teenagers from very abusive households who befriend each other. Soon their lives take a dark turn.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Set in Tokyo, the film revolves around a poor family who relies on shoplifting to cope up with poverty and gets exposed when their young son is arrested.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Sion Sono, the film follows a teenager Norika who abandons her family and joins a gang where Kumiko is the leader and soon after mass suicide occurs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The horror film by Takashi Miike follows a middle-aged widower who enlists the help of his film producer friend to stage a fake audition in order to meet a new girlfriend, only to find out the dark past of the woman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!