Audition, Shoplifters, and more; top 10 greatest Japanese thriller films of all time

Japanese cinema is known for some of the mind-boggling thriller movies humanity has ever watched. Have you watched all of them? Here are some of the most terrifying thrillers of all times that you cannot afford to miss.

Bollywood Staff Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2025

Cold Fish (2010)

The story centres on the life of a bored suburban couple whose lives change when an old man gives their daughter a job at his fish store, only to find his gruesome hobbies and his dark secret.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cure (1997)

The neo-noir psychological horror film focuses on a detective who is on an investigation of a sting of gruesome murders where an X is carved into the neck of the victim and searches for why he marked it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashomon (1950)

This Akira Kurosawa film is about the rape of a bride and the murder of her samurai husband that are recalled from different perspective of a bandit, the bride, the samurai's ghost and a woodcutter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suicide Club (2001)

An independent horror film directed by Sion Sono, the film centres on a wave of seemingly unconnected suicides that strikes Japan and the efforts of the police to determine the reasons behind the strange behaviour.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harakiri (1962)

Masaki Kobayashi's film follows a ronin who is requested to commit suicide within the manor of a local feudal lord. He later reveals how their pasts are intertwined with the death of the former samurai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Confessions (2010)

The film is about Yuko, a junior highschool teacher who's trying to solve the death of her daughter under mysterious circumstances.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Himizu (2011)

Based on the manga series of the same name by Minoru Furuya, Himizu follows two teenagers from very abusive households who befriend each other. Soon their lives take a dark turn.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shoplifters (2018)

Set in Tokyo, the film revolves around a poor family who relies on shoplifting to cope up with poverty and gets exposed when their young son is arrested.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Noriko's Dinner Table (2005)

Directed by Sion Sono, the film follows a teenager Norika who abandons her family and joins a gang where Kumiko is the leader and soon after mass suicide occurs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Audition (1999)

The horror film by Takashi Miike follows a middle-aged widower who enlists the help of his film producer friend to stage a fake audition in order to meet a new girlfriend, only to find out the dark past of the woman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Janhvi Kapoor to Tamannaah Bhatia; Celeb-approved Kanjeevaram saree fashion for Pongal

 

 Find Out More