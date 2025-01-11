Baahubali 1 and 2, Mirchi and other top films of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty together
Prabhas and Anushka have been ruling millions of hearts with their sizzling chemistry.
The two were last seen together in SS Rajamouli directed film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion that was released in 2017.
The duo together has broken many records with their fiery films. Here is a list of movies featuring them together on screen.
Baahubali: The Beginning -- SS Rajamouli’s directed fantasy film focusses on a young child raised by a tribal who learns about his identity and sets out on the journey to take revenge for his father’s death.
The film grabbed the attention of a massive audience by making a worldwide box office collection of Rs 650 crore.
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion -- The gripping tale revolves around Amarendra Baahubali, the heir of Mahishmati empire who finds his life endangered from his adoptive brother Bhallaladeva.
The worldwide lifetime collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was over Rs 1875 crore.
Mirchi -- The thrilling story centres on a girl who falls in love with a boy not knowing his real identity and family background. The film made a collection of Rs 87 crore worldwide.
Billa -- The story surrounds Krishnamoorthy, an ACP who set out on the mission to search for Bila, an underworld don operating out of Malaysia. The total worldwide gross of the film was Rs 43 crore.
