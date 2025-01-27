Baazigar, Border and other TOP 10 Bollywood movies from 90s
Roger Khuraijam
| Jan 27, 2025
The 90s was a magical time for Bollywood, with the rise of new talent, innovative storytelling, and unforgettable music.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai revolves around tomboyish Anjali who loves Rahul, her college pal. But Rahul has eyes for Tina. Eight years later, widower Rahul's daughter tries to reunite him with Anjali.
Karan Arjun centers on two brothers who seek revenge from their greedy uncle for murdering their father but are killed by him and are reincarnated to complete the revenge.
Baazigar revolves around a young man with a vendetta who seduces a businessman’s daughter and kills her to avenge the fall of his family.
Darr is about Rahul who is obsessed with Kiren and stalks her constantly. However, when Kiran gets engaged to a navy officer, Rahul goes on a rampage to claim Kiran for himself.
Raja Hindustani centers on Raja, a taxi driver who falls in love with Aarti, a rich girl. Against their parents' wishes, the two marry off. Later, her parents tried to separate them.
Border follows a small battalion of Indian soldiers in the Longewala region defending their post all night against a large Pakistani strike force.
Aashiqui is about an aspiring singer who meets a beautiful woman in a police station. Unexpectedly the two start dating but have to deal with each other's problems.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge follows Raj who meets Simran during a Europe trip and the two fall in love. But, Siman moves to India for an arranged marriage.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! focuses on Prem and Nisha who meet at his elder siblings' wedding and fall in love. However, their faith was cut short when Nisha’s sister died.
Dil Toh Pagal Hai follows Rahul who is the director of a dance troupe, Nisha , a member, is secretly in love with him. However, he is attracted to Pooja who is engaged to Ajay.
