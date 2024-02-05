Baby John, Shaitaan and more big Bollywood releases of 2024 we cannot wait for

Nishant

Feb 05, 2024

Baby John is Varun Dhawan’s newest movie releasing on 31st May in which he’ll star alongside Keerthy Suresh.

Shaitaan is an upcoming horror thriller and a classic tale of good vs evil with Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan releasing on 10th April 2024, is an action thriller movie featuring a huge cast with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha is set for a release on March 15, 2024, and also stars Disha Patani.

The sequel of the Stree movie will also release this year with Rajkummar Rao playing the central role.

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the documentary movie Chandu Champion alongside Katrina Kaif.

Another Kartik Aaryan movie which will release this year is the 3rd part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa which is expected for a November release.

Chakda 'Xpress, a biopic of Jhulan Goswami whose roles will be played by Anushka Sharma.

Alia Bhatt’s Jigra is one of the highly anticipated movies following a prison break.

