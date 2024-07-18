Bad Newz actress Triptii Dimri and her upcoming films to watch

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2024

Triptii Dimri is ready to come to big screens once again.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her upcoming films include Vicky Vidya ka woh wala video and it co stars Rajkumar Rao.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

People are loving her for the cute and bubbly appearance in the BTS video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There are rumours that Triptii could be a part of Anurag Basu's next project.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Many BTS pics have been seen of the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 including Kartik, Madhuri etc.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Speculations have it that she could be approached by Tere Ishq Mein featuring Dhanush.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The trailer of her upcoming film Bad Newz has been released online and it's making a great buzz.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhadak 2 has Triptii as its main lead alongside Sidhant Chaturvedi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 popular Korean dramas on MX Player to binge all day

 

 Find Out More