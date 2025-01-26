Top 8 Bollywood movies releasing in February 2025

Roger KhuraijamSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2025
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Loveyapa, scheduled to release on February 7, the film is about a couple who unearth bitter truths about each other when they exchange their mobile phones.
Badass Ravi Kumar focuses on Himesh Reshammiya where he plays as Ravi Kumar from the hit film ‘The Xpose’ and is set to release on February 7.
Inn Galiyon Mein is about love and the impact of social media on modern relationships. It will be released on February 28.
Mere Husband Ki Biwi, scheduled for February 21 follows Ankur who finds love after a bitter divorce. But he has a memory of his ex-wife who makes him unable to forget about her.
Sanki is set to release on February 14. It focuses on a young man who delves into the quest for justice but finds himself in an unexpected mystery. Soon he finds a girl who adds emotional depth to his journey.
Dhoom Dhaam is about a couple who are a mismatched couple and get into an arranged marriage. On the wedding night the two are on the run. It is releasing on February 14.
Chhaava, a historical action film based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It will be released on February 14.
Let's Meet is set to release on February 7, centres on Nikhil, a TV actor and Priya, a finance professional who meets on social media. However, a twisted and unseen love awaits them.
