Badass Ravikumar, Madha Gaja Raja and other most anticipated Indian films of 2025
Get ready for a cinematic extravaganza in 2025! Indian cinema is gearing up to deliver fabulous films in the coming days.
Game Changer- Directed by S Shankar, the film is about an honest IAS officer who wants to fight against a corrupt political system through free and fair elections. It has already hit the theatres - on January 10.
Fateh- The action thriller film by Sonu Sood follows an ex-agent named Fateh who comes out of his tranquil life to bring down a cyber mafia syndicate when a local girl goes missing. It also hit theatres on January 10.
Daaku Maharaj- The film centres on a fearless bandit, fighting to survive and claim his own land in the face of fierce rivals, attempting to become a 'king without a kingdom'. It was released in theatres on January 10.
Badass Ravikumar- Starring Prabhu Deva, the film is a spin-off from the hit film 'The Xpose' where the iconic character RaviKumar faces villains in his own way.
Azaad- The story revolves around a young stable boy who bonds with a spirited horse. His quest to ride the majestic animal becomes a journey of courage and awakens him to fight for his country.
Deva- This Rosshan Andrrews film centres on a brilliant yet rebellious police officer who uncovers a series of foul and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case.
Sky Force- Inspired by true events, this film, starring Akshay Kumar, is about a tribute to a comrade’s last quest about truth, bravery and sacrifice.
Krrish 4- The story centres on Krrish who gains power after an ancient artifact grants him years. Now, he must navigate through different eras to save humanity at all cost.
Loveyapa- This film is about two people who exchange their mobile phones. Thereafter madness and chaos occurs as the two begin to unearth the bitter truth about each other.
Madha Gaja Raja- The action comedy film by Sundar C follows a wedding party that brings together childhood friends, but their happy reunion takes a surprising turn
