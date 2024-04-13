Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and 8 same-name Bollywood movies with different plots
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 13, 2024
The original Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released in 1998 following two police officers who get falsely accused of crimes they didn’t commit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile, the recent release of Akshay Kumar follows two elite soldiers as they team up and go against the masked villain.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dilwale released in 1994 was a crime drama movie while the 2015 version starred SRK and Kajol in a romance action.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
1979 Golmaal followed a young man with split personality while the 2006 franchise was about the misadventures of 4 friends.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The original Baaghi released in 1990 was about a rebel leaving home for love, while the 2016 remake is an action film about a rebellious boy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
1990 Shaandar had a successful run but the 2016 version featured a good cast featuring a love story plot which didn’t perform as expected.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
1993 Aankhen dealt with post-independence terrorism in Assam, while the 2002 version featured three blind men seeking revenge.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Agent Vinod released in 1977 followed an agent kidnapping a scientist while the 2012 version tackles a bigger mystery.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
1920 Dostana had two friends turning rivals for the a woman, while the 2010 version involved two men pretending to be gay to live with a woman they love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The 1999 film Khoobsurat was a very successful title as compared to the 2014 version.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 South Indian revenge thrillers on Prime Video and other OTT
Find Out More