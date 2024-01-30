Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and more upcoming Hindi movies with a huge star cast
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2024
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will feature Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in key roles alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chillar, Sonakshi Sinha and Alaya F.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Singham Again will have a huge star cast of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and others.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Welcome to the Jungle will feature Akshay Kumar alongside, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sky Force will feature Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, Leena Sharma and Veer Pahariya.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will see Kartika Aaryan reprise his role alongside Sara Ali Khan, Elnaaz Norouzi, Naseeruddin Shah, Boman Irani and Rajpal Yadav.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raid 2 was also announced this year which will feature, Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ravi Teja.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chandu Champion will feature Kartika Aaryan in the key role alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Manoj Anand.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mr. & Mrs. Mahi based on the life of MS Dhoni will feature, Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee and Kumud Mishra.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Stree 2 is set to feature Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Abhishek Banerjee with Tamannah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan in special roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Metro.... In Dino will have Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rahul Bose, etc.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 most liked Indian TV stars who are as loved as Bollywood celebs
Find Out More