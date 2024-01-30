Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and more upcoming Hindi movies with a huge star cast

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will feature Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in key roles alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chillar, Sonakshi Sinha and Alaya F.

Singham Again will have a huge star cast of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and others.

Welcome to the Jungle will feature Akshay Kumar alongside, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal and more.

Sky Force will feature Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, Leena Sharma and Veer Pahariya.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will see Kartika Aaryan reprise his role alongside Sara Ali Khan, Elnaaz Norouzi, Naseeruddin Shah, Boman Irani and Rajpal Yadav.

Raid 2 was also announced this year which will feature, Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ravi Teja.

Chandu Champion will feature Kartika Aaryan in the key role alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Manoj Anand.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi based on the life of MS Dhoni will feature, Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee and Kumud Mishra.

Stree 2 is set to feature Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Abhishek Banerjee with Tamannah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan in special roles.

Metro.... In Dino will have Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rahul Bose, etc.

