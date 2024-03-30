Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and other Top 10 new movies releasing in April 2024

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a key role is expected to release on 10th April.

IRaH is an upcoming sci-fi thriller movie revolving around a revolutionary app which gets into the wrong hands, set to release on April 4th.

Ajay Devgn starring sports biography movie, Maidaan is also expected to be released on 10th April.

The sequel of LSD, Love Sex Aur Dokha 2 is set to release on April 19th.

Tehran starring John Abraham and Manushi Chillar is an upcoming action thriller releasing on April 26th.

Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani could also release at the end of the month.

Godzilla x Kong, the fifth edition in the MonsterVerse series is expected for a 12th April release.

Family Star, a Telugu romantic drama is all set for a release in the cinemas on April 5th.

Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Fateh follows a former gangster who gets hired to guard a young woman, releasing on April 12th.

Fantasy thriller starring Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, Kanguva is an upcoming Tamil movie, scheduled for an 11th April release.

