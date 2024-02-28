Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and top 8 other upcoming Akshay Kumar new movies
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024
Akshay Kumar has a stacked line-up of movies for this year and also the coming year.
His first movie of the year will be the much-awaited Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside TIger Shroff and others.
The movie Sarfira was also announced for the star not that long ago.
He’ll also be part of mass entertainer Singham Agan alongside many other stars.
Sky Force will celebrate India’s aerial victories, the star will play the role of a soldier again this time around.
Welcome to the Jungle, will be the sequel to the Weclome movie series and as expected will continue to have an ensemble cast.
Similarly, Housefull 5 will be released this year on Diwali as per the expectations and will bring together the old cast once again.
Akshay Kumar will also be part of the Family comedy movie Hera Pheri 3, another one of his trademark movies.
Jolly LLB 3 adds to the list of his upcoming movies as he’ll be seen in the courtroom comedy-drama as well.
