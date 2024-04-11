Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star cast fees: Here's how much Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and others are taking home
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 11, 2024
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is out in cinemas already. It stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.
The movie rides high on power-packed action sequences and bromance between Akki and Tiger.
If reports are anything to go by, Indian Express says that the movie is made on a budget of Rs 350 crore. Now, let's have a look at the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star cast fees.
Akshay Kumar is well-versed in action movies. He is called Khiladi Kumar for the same reason. He plays Bade in BMCM.
The Financial Express states that as per Lehren, Akshay Kumar is taking a fee of Rs 80 crore for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
Tiger Shroff plays Chote Miyan to Akshay's Bade. Their bromance on and off-screen is winning hearts. Tiger has set himself in the action genre too.
As per the media report, Tiger is taking home about Rs 40 to 45 crore for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the lead antagonist in BMCM. He had initially said no to the movie but the director, Ali Abbas Zafar pursued him.
The Lehren report, claims The Financial Express, states Prithviraj charged about Rs 5 crore for his appearance in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,
Manushi Chhillar who plays Captain Misha in BMCM reportedly charged Rs 2 crore for the film.
On the other hand, reports state that Alaya F who plays Pam, IT Specialist, got about Rs 1 crore for her job.
Sonakshi Sinha is also a part of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actress reportedly made Rs2 crore with this movie.
Ronit Bose Roy is also Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He is charging about Rs 1 crore for his stint.
