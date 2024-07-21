Barzakh star Fawad Khan's top 7 best performances on screen

Vridhi Soodhan | Jul 21, 2024

Zindagi Gulzar Hai: In this well-known Pakistani drama where Fawad Khan portrayed the endearing and nuanced character Zaroon Junaid.

Humsafar: He played Asher Hussain in the drama, whose captivating chemistry with co-star Mahira Khan enthralled viewers.

Kapoor & Sons - portrayed the poignant role of Rahul Kapoor, a well-known writer with a dark secret.

In this romantic comedy from Bollywood, Khoobsurat, the character of Prince Vikram Singh Rathore is portrayed by Fawad as regal and reserved.

Dastaan: Hassan, a sad and ardent lover, was portrayed in this historical drama that takes place during India's partition.

Made a noteworthy cameo as Ali in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, displaying his charisma and on-screen persona.

Behadd: it delves into complex emotional subjects, Fawad portrayed Jo, a lovely and encouraging man.

Which performance is your favourite and how many are left for you to see?

