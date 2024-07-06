Before Alia Bhatt's Alpha, best of spy-verse movies

Alpha will be the 7th movie in the YRJ’s spy universe starring Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol.

As we wait for more information about the movie, here are some of the best Hindi spy movies.

Raazi follows Sehmat, an Indian woman who marries a Pakistani military family to spy for India during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

D-Day centers on a team of Indian operatives assigned to bring back India's most wanted man from Pakistan.

Madras Cafe follows an Indian intelligence agent's mission to uncover a conspiracy that could destabilize the region.

Romeo Akbar Walter follows an Indian bank clerk recruited by RAW to spy in Pakistan.

Agent Vinod follows Agent Vinod on a globe-trotting mission to uncover a deadly conspiracy after his colleague is murdered.

Naam Shabana focuses on Shabana, a young woman recruited by an intelligence agency, and her journey from an ordinary person to a spy.

War is a high-octane action thriller where an Indian soldier is assigned to eliminate his former mentor who has gone rogue.

Phantom follows a disgraced Indian soldier on a mission to kill the masterminds of the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

