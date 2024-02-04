Before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Top 8 Akshay Kumar action movies
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2024
Akshay Kumar is well known for his action and comedy movies and he's back this year with a mixture of both.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the upcoming action movie featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.
Previously, we've seen him in movies like Baby where he was seen leading a task force in a mission. On Disney+ Hotstar.
After that he did his little cameo role in the movie Naam Shabana. On Netflix.
Special 26 was another one of his action movies where he took on the role of a con-artist. On JioCinema.
Airlift saw him in the role of a businessman but once again helping the country with his full extent. On YouTube.
His movie Samrat Prithviraj is set back in the time and filled action sequences. On Prime Video.
Akshay took on the role of a villian only a few times and one of his best came with 2.0. On Prime Video.
Rowdy Rathore with quirky and fan favourite dance steps, he played a double role in the movie. On Netflix.
He also entered the Rohith Shetty cop universe last year with Sooryavanshi on Netflix and will feature in Singham Again, this year as per many reports.
