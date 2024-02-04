Before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Top 8 Akshay Kumar action movies

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2024

Akshay Kumar is well known for his action and comedy movies and he's back this year with a mixture of both.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the upcoming action movie featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Previously, we've seen him in movies like Baby where he was seen leading a task force in a mission. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After that he did his little cameo role in the movie Naam Shabana. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Special 26 was another one of his action movies where he took on the role of a con-artist. On JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Airlift saw him in the role of a businessman but once again helping the country with his full extent. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

His movie Samrat Prithviraj is set back in the time and filled action sequences. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay took on the role of a villian only a few times and one of his best came with 2.0. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rowdy Rathore with quirky and fan favourite dance steps, he played a double role in the movie. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He also entered the Rohith Shetty cop universe last year with Sooryavanshi on Netflix and will feature in Singham Again, this year as per many reports.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 most expensive celebrity homes, check out insane costs

 

 Find Out More