Before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, two hero films that became box office blockbusters
Nishant
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will have a huge release on the big screen on Eid 2024.
The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, here are some more similar movies that had 2 actors in lead roles.
Ram Charan and NTR took the box office by storm with their movie RRR. Box Office - 1300 crores.
War was another one of Tiger Shroff’s two hero films in which he featured alongside Hrithik Roshan this time around. Box Office - 475 crores.
Vikram Vedha, one of the most recent releases featured Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. Box Office - 135 crores.
Gunday saw Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kumar in lead roles. Box Office - 130 crores.
John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan played the role of two gay guys in Dostana. Box Office - 80 crores.
Legendary movie Sholay saw Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra pair up. Box Office - 50 crores.
The classic two-brother movie, Karan Arjun starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Box Office - 35 crores.
Haseen Maan Jayegi starring Sanjay Dutt and Govinda made up for some funny moments as well. Box Office - 26 crores.
Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety, the ultimate movie bromance movie that takes everything to the next level. Box Office - 156 crores.
Munna Bhai movie series also sees Munna Bhai and his dear friend Circuit who are both treat to watch. Box Office - 34 crores.
