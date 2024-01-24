Before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan, these Bollywood movies averted a box office clash on Eid

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a patriotic actioner by Ali Abbas Zafar starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran. 

On the other hand, Maidaan is a biographical sports drama about coach Syed Adul Rahim. While it is clashing with BMCM, check these movies that avoided clashes...

Chennai Express almost clashed with Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara in 2013. They were supposed to be released on Eid. 

Chennai Express was released on 8th August and minted Rs 227 crore. 

Once Upon a Time In Mumbai Dobaara arrived a week later and collected Rs 65 crore.  

Inshallah was supposed to come out during the time of Sooryavanshi's release. They were supposed to clash on Eid 2020. 

BollywoodLife exclusively informed you all that Inshallah is works. SLB is infact in talks with SRK. Let's see if things work out. 

While Inshallah got delayed due to various reasons, Sooryavanshi came out on 5th November.   

Laxmii and Radhe were supposed to be released during Eid 2020. But both movies were released on OTT platforms. 

Laxmii arrived on Disney Plus Hotstar on 9th November 2020. 

Radhe came out on 13th May 2021. It was released on Zee Plex and Zee5. 

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees almost clashed with Sultan starring Salman Khan on Eid but it did not happen. 

Sultan was released on 6th July on the occasion of Eid. 

On the other hand, due to SRK's injury and other things, Raees was delayed. It then came out in Jan 2017.

It was going to be a three-way clash between Tiger 3, Runway 34 and RRR on Eid 20233. 

Tiger 3 was supposed to be an Eid 2022 release. But it came out on 10th November 2023. 

SS Rajamouli's RRR was released on 23rd March 2022. 

On the other hand, Runway arrived during Eid and had to face Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2.  

