Before Chandu Champion, Bollywood movies about real-life legends of India
Nishant
| Jun 09, 2024
Chandu Champion is all set to release on 14th June 2024, the movie will be based on the life of medalist Murlikant Petkar.
Gandhi, about the life of Mahatma Gandhi, from his early days in South Africa to his leadership in the Indian independence movement.
The Legend of Bhagat Singh was about the life of Bhagat Singh, an Indian freedom fighter who became a hero for his role in the fight against British colonial rule.
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi follows the story of Rani Lakshmi Bai, one of the leading figures of the Indian Rebellion of 1857.
Sardar is about the life of Vallabhbhai Patel, a key figure in the Indian independence movement and the first Deputy Prime Minister of India.
Mangal Pandey: The Rising, the life of Mangal Pandey, whose actions sparked the Indian Rebellion of 1857.
Dangal is the story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his quest to train his daughters to become world-class wrestlers.
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story followed the life of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, from his early days to becoming the captain of the Indian cricket team.
Mary Kom follows the journey of Mary Kom, a boxer who overcame numerous challenges to win multiple world championships.
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the story of Milkha Singh, a world champion athlete and an Olympian who faced numerous struggles in his life.
Paan Singh Tomar, is about the life of Paan Singh Tomar, an Indian soldier and athlete who became a notorious bandit.
