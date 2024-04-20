Before Crew on OTT, Top 8 women-led Bollywood movies with no male leads
Nishant
| Apr 20, 2024
Crew, a recent released Indian Hindi-language heist comedy film following the adventures of three flight attendants.
Queen is a heartwarming comedy-drama about a timid Delhi girl, Rani who embarks on her solo honeymoon to Europe.
Piku is a quirky and endearing comedy-drama about a Bengali architect's (Amitabh Bachchan) strained relationship with his daughter, Piku.
Kahaani is a suspenseful thriller about a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband.
English Vinglish, a heartwarming comedy-drama of a housewife who decides to learn English to bridge the gap between her and her family.
Neerja is a biographical drama based on the true story of Neerja Bhanot, a brave flight attendant who sacrificed her life to save passengers on a hijacked flight.
Parched is a thought-provoking drama that explores the lives of four women in a rural village in India, struggling against social norms and oppression.
Lipstick Under My Burkha is a comedy-drama about four small-town women in India who defy societal expectations to pursue their dreams.
Angry Indian Goddesses is an unconventional drama about a group of women from different backgrounds who come together at a secluded party.
