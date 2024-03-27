Before Crew, Top 9 female ensemble movies that are unmissable

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 27, 2024

Crew is an upcoming movie following three women who end up getting caught in a web of lies.

The movie is all set to star Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles.

Angry Indian Goddess follows four friends who reunite for a road trip after years apart rediscovering their bond.

Aaja Nachle, a choreographer returns to her hometown to revive a failing dance academy, reconnecting with her childhood friends in the process.

Parched explores the harsh realities faced by 3 women in a rural Indian patriarchal village.

Veere Di Wedding follows four childhood friends, all on the cusp of major life changes support each other through wedding planning.

Aisha features a group of wealthy friends in Delhi who navigate gossip and social circles together.

Lajja is the story of four women from different backgrounds face societal pressures but find strength in their unexpected friendship.

Dhak Dhak is based on the true story of four women on a bike ride from Delhi to Ladakh.

Tribhanga is a multi-generational family drama where three women from different generations navigate life's complexities.

