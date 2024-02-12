Before Deadpool 3, Top 10 superhero movies and web series releasing in 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2024
Dakota Johnson stars as a younger version of Cassandra Web, in Madame Web introducing Spider-Woman and Arana releasing on February 14, 2024.
Ryan Reynolds returns as Deadpool in the MCU's only cinematic release of 2024, promising an R-rated adventure with X-Men characters. Releasing on July 26, 2024.
Kraven The Hunter will offer a fresh take on the character amidst delays, potentially another box-office success in the Spider-Man Universe. Releasing on August 30, 2024.
Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as Joker, Joker: Folie à Deux with Lady Gaga joining as Harley Quinn. Releasing on October 4th.
Tom Hardy's Venom faces multiversal challenges in Venom 3, teasing connections between Spider-Man Universe and their Marvel counterparts.
The third Spider-Verse film continues the story of Miles Morales amidst multiversal chaos in Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse
DC's animated offering explores a What If...? scenario with Batman as an Aztec native resisting Spanish colonization in Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios.
Watchmen will be an animated adaptation of the graphic novel promises to delve into its darker themes, offering a fresh take on the series.
The Boys, one of the famous and emerging web series will also have its 4th season release this year.
Marvel’s Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is also scheduled for a 2024 release despite unfortunate delays.
