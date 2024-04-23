Before Deadpool & Wolverine, Top 10 highest-rated superhero movies to add to your watchlist
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 23, 2024
The trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine was recently released increasing the anticipation of the movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Before its release, let’s take a look at some of the top-rated superhero movies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Batman faces the chaos unleashed by the Joker in Gotham City in The Dark Knight with a 9.0 rating.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse follows Miles Morales's journey across the multiverse and encounters a team of Spider-People, with an 8.6 rating.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Avengers reunite to reverse the catastrophic actions of Thanos and restore balance to the universe in Avengers: Endgame, with an 8.4 rating.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Dark Knight Rises, set in eight years post-Joker's reign, Batman returns with the help of Selina Kyle to save Gotham with the same rating.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Avengers: Infinity War with an 8.4 rating follows the Avengers and their allies face the mighty Thanos in a battle to save the universe from destruction.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse follows teenager Miles Morales becomes Spider-Man and teams up with other spider-powered individuals with an 8.4 rating.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Spider-Man: No Way Home follows Peter Parker seeks help from Doctor Strange, leading to a spell mishap with an 8.2 rating.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After witnessing his parents' murder, Bruce Wayne learns combat skills and returns to Gotham in Batman Begins with the same rating.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In a world where mutants are scarce, an aging Logan protects a young mutant girl in Logan with 8.1 rating.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Deadpool with a rating of 8 is about a mercenary who undergoes an experimental procedure, gaining immortality but with disfigurement.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Manoj Bajpayee: Did you know these lesser known facts about the actor?
Find Out More