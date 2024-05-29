Before Dhadak 2, Top 9 romance films with caste-dynamics

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2024

Dhadak follows Madhu and Parthavi who fall in love but face opposition from their families due to differing social status.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The sequel of the movie is reportedly in the works as well starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Sairat is a well-known Marathi film about the tragic love between college students from different castes.

2 States, based on Chetan Bhagat's novel, it depicts a Punjabi-Tamil romance and the challenges of inter-caste marriage.

Omkara is the recreation of Othello with caste dynamics romance in this crime action movie on JioCinema.

Masaan is the love story of Deepak who falls in love with a high-caste girl who encourages him to get a high-paying job.

Mukkabaaz follows a lower-caste boxer falls for the upper-caste niece of a boxing head, set against a backdrop of sports corruption.

Ishaqzaade follows two lovers from rival families who set out to kill them for the same, showcasing the consequences of young couples marrying outside caste.

Geeli Pucchi explores queer love and casteism, featuring a lower-caste woman falling for an upper-caste colleague.

Chauranga, a 14-year-old lower-caste boy writes love letters to an upper-caste girl, highlighting caste conflicts.

