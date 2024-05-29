Before Dhadak 2, Top 9 romance films with caste-dynamics
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 29, 2024
Dhadak follows Madhu and Parthavi who fall in love but face opposition from their families due to differing social status.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The sequel of the movie is reportedly in the works as well starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sairat is a well-known Marathi film about the tragic love between college students from different castes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
2 States, based on Chetan Bhagat's novel, it depicts a Punjabi-Tamil romance and the challenges of inter-caste marriage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Omkara is the recreation of Othello with caste dynamics romance in this crime action movie on JioCinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Masaan is the love story of Deepak who falls in love with a high-caste girl who encourages him to get a high-paying job.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mukkabaaz follows a lower-caste boxer falls for the upper-caste niece of a boxing head, set against a backdrop of sports corruption.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ishaqzaade follows two lovers from rival families who set out to kill them for the same, showcasing the consequences of young couples marrying outside caste.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Geeli Pucchi explores queer love and casteism, featuring a lower-caste woman falling for an upper-caste colleague.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chauranga, a 14-year-old lower-caste boy writes love letters to an upper-caste girl, highlighting caste conflicts.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Panchayat 3 and other new OTT titles to stream on Prime Video, Netflix and other OTT this week
Find Out More