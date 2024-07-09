Before Indian 2, best of South Indian vigilante films you cannot miss
Jul 09, 2024
Indian 2 is all set to release this week with Kamal Haasan reprising his role, the first part of the movie was released in 1996.
Indian stars Kamal Haasan as Senapathy, an aged freedom fighter who becomes a vigilante to eradicate corruption from society.
Anniyan follows a lawyer suffering from personality disorder with one of his personalities, Anniyan, is a vigilante.
Ramana, a professor who forms a vigilante group to fight corruption in the government and penalize corrupt officials.
Unnaipol Oruvan follows a common man who turns vigilante to expose the incompetence of the police and bring terrorists to justice.
Mersal revolves around a doctor, a magician, and their father on a mission to expose and fight against corruption in the medical industry.
Adanga Maru follows a police officer who turns into a vigilante to seek justice after his family is murdered by influential criminals.
Khaidi, Dilli, an ex-convict who teams up with a police officer to thwart a drug syndicate and save the lives of innocent people.
Janatha Garage, an environmental activist joins forces with his uncle's vigilante group to fight against corruption and protect nature.
Narasimha Naidu, a powerful leader who takes the law into his own hands to protect his village from criminals and corrupt politicians.
