Before Kakuda, Best of Hindi horror-comedy movies that are a must-watch
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 08, 2024
Kakuda starring Sonakshi Sinha, Reteish Deshmukh is an upcoming horror-comedy movie which will stream on Zee5 on July 12th.
Roohi follows two bumbling kidnappers who find themselves in trouble when their latest captive turns out to be possessed by a ghost.
Laxmii revolves around a man who becomes possessed by the spirit of a transgender woman seeking revenge.
Bhoot Police follows two ghost hunters as they deal with a series of supernatural occurrences in a haunted estate.
Go Goa Gone follows three friends while partying in Goa, find themselves in the middle of a zombie apocalypse.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa revolves around a psychiatrist who gets called to solve the mystery of a haunted palace.
Phone Bhoot, two clueless friends start a ghost-busting business, only to find themselves dealing with a powerful and vengeful spirit.
Golmaal Again, the fourth installment of the popular Golmaal series follows the gang as they return to an orphanage where they encounter spirits.
Stree is set in a small town terrorized by the ghost of a woman who abducts men during a festival, leaving only their clothes behind.
