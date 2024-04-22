Before Kalki 2898 AD, most expensive South Indian movies
Nishant
| Apr 22, 2024
Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming dystopian movie starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone while being with a budget of over 600 crores.
Directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali Series starring Prabhas was made with a total budget of 430 crores.
A 2020 blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun, made on a budget of Rs. 200 crores., the second part of the movie is also releasing soon.
RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, with a budget of 450 crores.
Saaho, an action thriller starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, with a budget of 350 crores.
Period drama Adipurush was made on a budget of 500 crores.
Both of the Ponniyin Selvan movies were made with a total budget of 500 crores.
Robot 2.0, a sequel starring Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar, with a budget of 600 crores.
Meanwhile, the first part Robot, starring Rajnikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was made on a budget of 132 crores.
Kochadaiiyaan, a 2014 historical drama starring Rajnikanth and Deepika Padukone, with a budget of 125 crores.
Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy was a 2019 Telugu epic action drama with a budget of 200 crores, starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara.
