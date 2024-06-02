Before Kalki 2898 AD, Top 10 highest-budget Indian movies ever released

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD is the upcoming project of Nag Ashwin starring Prabhas alongside an ensemble cast with a reported budget of ₹600 crores.

2.0 was produced with a staggering budget of ₹570 crore, making it the most expensive film in Indian cinema history.

RRR, with a budget of ₹550 crore, stands as a monumental production showcasing grand historical narratives and elaborate action sequences.

Adipurush involved an investment of ₹500 crore, reflecting its ambitious scale and extensive use of visual effects.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 also had a budget of ₹500 crore, underscoring its expansive portrayal of historical events and richly detailed sets.

The Good Maharaja was created with a budget of ₹400 crore, indicative of its lavish production values and intricate costume designs.

Saaho commanded a budget of ₹431 crore, emphasizing its high-octane action sequences and extensive special effects.

Radhe Shyam saw an expenditure of ₹325 crore, highlighting its grand romantic storyline set against visually stunning backdrops.

Thugs of Hindostan was made with a budget of ₹310 crore, notable for its extravagant sets, star-studded cast, and elaborate battle scenes.

Brahmastra had a budget of ₹300 crore, reflecting its ambitious scope, cutting-edge visual effects, and innovative storytelling.

Samrat Prithviraj was produced with a budget of ₹300 crore, demonstrating its dedication to historical accuracy and grand visual spectacle.

